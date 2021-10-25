Afghanistan opt to bat against Scotland

Scotland booked their Super 12s spot for the first time in the T20 World Cup after three successive wins in the qualifying stage.

They come in unchanged from their previous win over hosts Oman last week and skipper Kyle Coetzer said he is happy to bowl first.

"Even in IPL (Indian Premier League) we saw chasing teams having that advantage so really happy," said Coetzer.

"Privileged to be here. The team has been performing well and at the moment we are comfortable sticking to the same team."