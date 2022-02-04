Afghanistan to arrive in Dhaka 12 Feb for limited over series

The Afghanistan side will have a week-long training camp in Sylhet before moving to Chattogram for the ODI series.
The three ODIs are scheduled on 23, 25 and 28 February while the two T20Is will be held on 3 and 5 March. The ODI matches will start from 11:00am while the T20 matches will begin from 3:00pm.
Afghanistan off-spinner Mueeb ur Rahman set his focus solely on the upcoming limited over series against Bangladesh even though he is currently playing the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) for Fortune Barishal, reports BSS.
Considering playing the 2023 World Cup straightway, the three-match ODI series is crucial for both of the sides. Mujeeb said they didn’t want to miss the 30 available points that are up for grab from the ODI series.
He further said the BPL is an ideal preparation for him for the ODI series.
“We have played several series in Bangladesh so we are happy. My bowling average in BPL is great. Condition is here helpful for the spinners. We are happy that Asian wickets are spin-friendly. Especially the wickets here in Dhaka and Chattogram and Sylhet are helpful for me,” Mujeeb said on Thursday.
The off-spinner, however, is having a great BPL as the batters found his bowling extremely tough to deal with.
His economy rate is currently under 5, which is the testament of how tougher he is to score.
“Points are very important and here we have 30 points up for grab. Each team will want to win three ODIs. So are we,” he added.
Both teams are in good stead in the ICC ODI Super League. Bangladesh have 80 points by virtue of eight wins in 12 matches. Afghanistan have 60 points, winning all of their six matches.
Bangladesh have been in second spot now in the point table while Afghanistan are in fifth position.
To play directly in the 2023 World Cup, the cricketing nation would have to be in top eighth position, which is why these 30 points are very important for both of the team.
But going by Mujeeb’s form in the BPL, it is believed Bangladesh would have to sweat hard to deal with him. And the Afghans also are bolstered with the world’s best spinner Rashid Khan.
To aid them, there is Mohammad Nabi, who can be dangerous in his favourable condition.
“We have spinner like Nabi and Rashid. I think we have more spinners. Everyone has the ability to do well. There is diversity. We help each other out at camp or when we play together. We talk about wickets, players. We share our experiences,” Mujeeb remarked.
Mujeeb though praised Bangladeshi spinners but still kept them ahead because of their diversity.
“Bangladesh spinners are also great. Shakib is a legend. But we have leg spinners and we have the diversity in our spin department. But everyone who is in Bangladesh camp is also very good,” he concluded.