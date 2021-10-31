Afghanistan's Asghar says good bye to cricket

He eventually won back the captaincy but was axed again in June this year after being blamed for the team's poor form in a Test series in Zimbabwe.

Asghar played six Tests, 114 one-day internationals and 74 Twenty20 internationals in a career spread over 12 years.

He scored 440 runs in Tests with one hundred while his tally in ODIs was 2,424 with a century and 12 half-centuries. At the ongoing World Cup, Asghar scored 10 runs in the defeat against Pakistan in Dubai on Friday.

"@ACB officials welcomes and respects his decision, expresses gratitude for his services to the country," tweeted the Afghanistan Cricket Board.

"It will take a lot of hard work for young Afghan cricketers to fill his shoes."