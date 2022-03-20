Afif completes fifty

Bangladesh all-rounder Afif Hossain reached his second half-century in One-Day International cricket en route to taking Bangladesh to a respectable total alongside Mehidy Hasan Miraz in the second ODI of the three-match series against South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg on Sunday.

Afif took a single off Keshav Maharaj in the 37th over to reach the milestone. It took him 79 balls to complete his fifty. He has so far struck eight fours in his hard fought innings.