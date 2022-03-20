Afif completes fifty

Bangladesh is on 143-6 after 38 overs with Afif and Miraz unbeaten on 56 and 19 respectively, having added 49 runs for the seventh wicket so far.
Earlier, Afif and Mahmudullah added 60 runs for the sixth wicket stand, which ended when Mahmudullah tucked a harmless looking delivery from Tabraiz Shamsi straight to leg slip to depart for 25.
Previously, Protea pacer Kagiso Rabada claimed three wickets while Lungi Ngidi and Wayne Parnell took one wicket each to reduce Bangladesh to 34-5 in 12.4 overs.
Bangladesh’s three half-centurions from the previous match, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das and Yasir Ali all fell to Rabada.
Shakib, who made 77 in the previous match and won the player of the match award, was dismissed for nought. Liton and Yasir, who had made 50 in the first ODI departed for 15 and two respectively.
All three batters got caught as they couldn’t cope with the extra bounce and pace generated by the South African attack’s spearhead.
Ngidi drew first blood by removing Tamim Iqbal for one while Parnell trapped Mushfiqur Rahim leg-before wicket for 12.
The Tigers are leading the series 1-0 after beating the South Africa team in the first ODI by 38 runs.