Afif, Miraz heroics take Bangladesh to 194-9

Afif Hossain’s resilient 72 and a crucial 38 from Mehidy Hasan Miraz down the order gave Bangladesh something to defend after a top-order collapse as the Tigers posted 194-9 in 50 overs in the second One-Day International of the three-match series against South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg on Sunday.

Afif brought up his second ODI half-century and formed an 86-run stand for the seventh wicket to give Bangladesh’s total some respectability after the South African pace-trio reduced Bangladesh to 34-5 inside 13 overs after they opted to bat first.

Kagiso Rabada led the South African charge and finished with an impressive figure of 39-5 while four other bowlers took one wicket each for the Proteas.