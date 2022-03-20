Afif, Miraz heroics take Bangladesh to 194-9

After losing the first ODI by 38 runs, the South African team pace attack charged like wounded tigers.
Bangladesh’s three half-centurions from the previous match, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das and Yasir Ali all fell to Rabada.
Shakib, who made 77 in the previous match and won the player of the match award, was dismissed for naught. Liton and Yasir, who had made 50 in the first ODI departed for 15 and two respectively.
All three batters got caught as they couldn’t cope with the extra bounce and pace generated by the South African attack’s spearhead.
Ngidi earlier drew first blood by removing Tamim Iqbal for one while Parnell trapped Mushfiqur Rahim leg-before wicket for 12.
Afif and Mahmudullah then steadied the innings a bit with a 60-run partnership. But that stand ended when Mahmudullah tucked a harmless looking delivery from Tabraiz Shamsi straight to leg slip to depart for 25.
Afif and Miraz then got together and much like their record seventh wicket stand in the recently concluded home series against Afghanistan where they added 174 runs to rescue the Tigers from an embarrassing defeat, they made sure Bangladesh got as close as possible to the 200-run mark.
The South African fielders also aided them with Miraz and Afif getting a life.
Their luck finally ran out in the 46th over, when Rabada dismissed Afif and Miraz in the space of three deliveries.
Afif tried to pull Kagiso Rabada but found the outside edge. The South Africa captain Temba Bavuma took the easy catch to reduce Bangladesh to 180-7 in 45.3 overs.
Miraz also departed just one ball later for 38, with Janneman Malan completing the catch at mid-off.
Bangladesh could score just 13 runs off the remaining 25 balls.