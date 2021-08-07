After loss of series, Australia hope to make it 3-2 against Tigers

This visit, the match, the day - everything seems surreal to Australia’s Nathan Ellis, report news agencies AFP and Reuters.

He was not included in the squad of Australia for the visit to Bangladesh. The young Tasmanian quick came to Bangladesh as a reserve player and was included in the side only after fast bowler Riley Meredith picked up an injury.

Ellis was included in the starting line-up because of injuries of Mitchell Starc. If the first 21 balls were stark reality for the debutant, the last three balls of his spell were something like dream come true. The 26-year-old pacer made history when he removed Mahmudullah Riyad, Mustafizur Rahman and Mahedi Hasan in the final over of the third match in Dhaka on Friday.