After loss of series, Australia hope to make it 3-2 against Tigers

Nathan Ellis said he would forever cherish becoming the first cricketer to take a Twenty20 international hat-trick on debut.
However, as a team, Australia failed again. The visitors have suffered a crashing 3-0 defeat in the five-match T20I series against Bangladesh. “It was a surreal moment,” Ellis said of his feat, which had only previously been achieved in the women’s game by Nepal’s Anjali Chand.
“To come out of the other end of it with a hat-trick – it’s not something I planned to happen or thought about happening but pretty amazing and it's something I will cherish forever. This whole tour has been a bit of a surreal experience for me.
“I’m under no illusions to the fact it’s taken a global pandemic and some boys spending a lot of time in quarantine and bubbles to need a break for me to get here.”
Ellis had struggled for much of his four-over spell, conceding 34 runs before making his mark on history to close out the Bangladesh innings.
Captain Mahmudullah saw his off-stump clattered by Ellis before Mustafizur Rahman was caught in the outfield by Mitchell Marsh. The hat-trick was completed when Mahedi Hasan pulled his attempt into the hands of Ashton Agar at deep square leg.
Ellis is only the second Australian to take an international hat-trick on debut after Damien Fleming achieved the feat against Pakistan in a Test in 1994. In T20 International cricket, this was 17th hat-trick overall and the third by an Australian after the Brett Lee (2007) and Ashton Agar (2020).
He hoped to make to make it 3-2 in the series counting on the experience the team has acquired in the last three matches. But it seems, Australia batsmen are still floundering helplessly against the Bangladesh bowling attack, especially Mustafizur Rahman.
Ellis said the way the Bangladesh bowlers used the condition is superb. They were grown up here; I would say tactically they are more prepared than us. Throughout the tour they have used the condition brilliantly. It’s a learning curve for our young team, he added.
“It’s my first time bowling on a sub-continental wicket so I’m learning on the run a little bit, just finding what works for me and then setting my fields accordingly and trying to get them to hit to the fielders,” said Ellis.
“So for me it was pretty simple, bowl to my field and hope it goes my way and thankfully it did.”
On Friday, Australia batsmen took it down to the wire but Bangladesh bowlers kept their composure to beat the visiting side by 10 runs and clinched the five-match Twenty20 International series 3-0 with two matches to spare.
Bangladesh defended a modest total of 127, thanks to tight bowling display from bowlers, especially from pacer Mustafizur Rahman at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka.
The two sides will lock horns in the fourth T20I match at the same stadium at 6:00pm today.