Sri Lanka push dismal England closer to World Cup exit

Sri Lanka pushed dismal England to the brink of World Cup elimination on Thursday when they handed the defending champions an eight-wicket thrashing.

It was a second win in five games for 1996 champions Sri Lanka.

However, England now have four defeats and just one victory and need to win their remaining four matches to maintain their slender hope of sneaking into the semi-finals.

Chasing just 157 to win, Sri Lanka reached 160-2 with 146 balls to spare thanks to in-form Pathum Nissanka and Sadeera Samarawickrama.

Nissanka hit an undefeated 77, his fourth successive fifty at the tournament, off 83 balls with seven fours and two sixes, the second of which ended the contest when he launched Adil Rashid over long-on.

Samarawickrama was 65 not out from 54 balls with seven fours and a six to follow the 108 he made against Pakistan and 91 in the win over the Netherlands.