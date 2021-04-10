Akram Khan tests positive for Covid-19

Former Bangladesh captain and current director of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Akram Khan has tested positive for Covid-19, reports UNB.

He is currently in home isolation.

Sources close to Akram's family told UNB that the former skipper was suffering from Covid-19 symptoms for the past few days and hence got himself tested.

Akram also told a local media outlet that he decided to undergo the Covid-19 test after experiencing symptoms of coronavirus.

"I have been suffering from cold and throat pain for the past few days, and hence got myself tested. Currently, I'm in home isolation. Other members of my family will undergo the Covid-19 test on Saturday," he said.