Stokes returns as England opt to field against South Africa

Ben Stokes returned for faltering champions England on Saturday as they made three changes before skipper Jos Buttler opted to field in a crunch World Cup clash against South Africa.

The star all-rounder, who made 84 in England's 2019 World Cup final win, is playing his first game of the tournament following a hip injury.

In his absence, England have made a poor start to their title defence, losing twice in three games -- including a shock 69-run defeat by Afghanistan last time out in Delhi on Sunday.