Mendis, Samarawickrama hit tons as Sri Lanka make 344-9 against Pakistan

It was an innings spiced with 14 boundaries and half a dozen sixes, leading the charge for Sri Lanka who won the toss and batted.

Sadeera Samarawickrama also joined the party with a brilliant maiden hundred, hitting 11 boundaries and two sixes in his 89-ball 108.

Mendis twice escaped dropped catches -- Shaheen Shah Afridi dropped him off his own bowling in the fifth over and then Imam-ul-Haq blundered in the next over again off Shaheen on 18.

Mendis completed his 50 off 40 balls with his seventh boundary, lifting Sri Lanka from the early loss of Kusal Perera (nought) in the second over to Hasan Ali.

He put on a 102 with Pathum Nissanka whose 51 came off 61 balls with seven boundaries and a six.