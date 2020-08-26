Anderson has raised the bar: McGrath

"I didn't have the skill level Jimmy has. When he's swinging that ball, both ways, in control, there's no one better."

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan said they were "witnessing true greatness".

"I'd be lying if I said we thought we had a bowler that would get this many wickets. We thought we had a bowler of great promise and skill.

"I never in my wildest dreams thought 17 years later we'd be talking about him getting to 600."

Stuart Broad said he had been inspired by Anderson throughout his career.

"He's a role model to follow for every English cricketer... He's always searching to be better and better and 600 won't be the stopping of him."