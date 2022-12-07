Miraz magic trumps Rohit heroics, Bangladesh clinch series

Mehidy Hasan Miraz came as the winner in an epic battle against Rohit Sharma to make sure Bangladesh clinch the three-match series against India. At the Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium on Wednesday injured Rohit showcased a valiant show but in the end his team lost by five runs.

Mehidy, who scored a match winning fifty in the first match to help Bangladesh win by a one-wicket margin, scored his maiden century to post a fighting total before getting two wickets.

Indian captain Rohit, who injured himself while fielding, retuned to batting with a fractured finger and almost pulled out a heist. Rohit came to crease when the score was 207-7 in the 43rd over and at a stage saw his team needed 40 runs in last two overs.

He started an onslaught scoring 20 in the Mahmudullah over before adding another 14 in first five balls of Mustafizur Rahman. At that stage Rohit, who was dropped twice in the penultimate over, needed a six to clinch a heroic win but failed to properly connect with the ball, remaining not on 51 off 28 balls.