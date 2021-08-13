Ashwell Prince joins as full-time batting coach

Bangladesh on Thursday appointed former South Africa batsman Ashwell Prince as full-time batting consultant until the 2022 Twenty20 World Cup.

Prince worked with the Bangladesh side in the same role during a series against Zimbabwe in July this year and appeared to have impressed his employer, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

The 44-year old left-hander, capped 119 times by South Africa across all three formats, was not with the Bangladesh team in their recent 4-1 Twenty20 international series win over Australia at home.