India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin struck early after the hosts set New Zealand an improbable target of 540 to win the second and final test on the third day of the contest on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium.

Ashwin dismissed stand-in captain Tom Latham leg before wicket for six before the tea interval to reduce New Zealand to 13 for one. Will Young was unbeaten on seven at the break.

The hosts declared their second innings closed on 276 for seven after scoring brisk runs in the day's second session.

On a track offering plenty of assistance for the spinners, a series-clinching win could be just matter of time for the hosts with the reigning world test champions managing just 62 in their first innings in reply to India's 325.