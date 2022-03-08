Aussie skipper Cummins declines to criticise Pakistan pitch after tame draw

Australian skipper Pat Cummins said he would leave it to fans and commentators to pass judgement on a dead wicket that saw his team's first Test in Pakistan in nearly a quarter of a century end in a tame draw in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

"I think the players always want a fair battle between bat and ball, and that's when I think Test cricket is at its best and most rewarding," the diplomatic Cummins said when asked about a pitch that yielded 1,187 runs for just 14 wickets over five days.

"It's for fans and you guys (media) to kind of watch it from the outside and kind of judge the spectacle."