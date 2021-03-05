Australia beat New Zealand to force T20 series decider

Australia crushed New Zealand by 50 runs in a low-scoring fourth Twenty20 international in Wellington Friday to level the series at 2-2.

The result sets up a winner-takes-all blockbuster in the final match at the same venue on Sunday, with Australia in red-hot form after struggling early in the series.

The Australians scored 156 for six in their 20 overs after winning the toss and electing to bat.

In reply, New Zealand were all out for 106 after 18.5 overs.

Captain Aaron Finch anchored the tourists' innings with a gritty 79, making him made him Australia's most prolific T20 international run scorer on 2,310, ahead of David Warner's 2,265.