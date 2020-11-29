Australia choose to bat in second India ODI

Australia won the toss and chose to bat in the second one-day international against India at a hot, blustery Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Australia’s Marcus Stoinis picked up a side strain while bowling in Friday’s win and has been replaced by another all-rounder, Moises Henriques.

“Stoinis is out, a little bit of niggle. It’s the overs he (Henriques) can give us,” Australia skipper Aaron Finch said.

“The wicket can get slower as the game goes on.”

India will be unchanged from the side that lost the first match of the three-game series on Friday and will again be fielding in the extreme heat of the day session.