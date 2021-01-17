Australia claim vital wicket of Rahane just before lunch

Mitchell Starc claimed the key wicket of Ajinkya Rahane 20 minutes before lunch on the third day as Australia kept up the pressure on India in the fourth Test at the Gabba on Sunday.

India finished the session on 161 for four, with Mayank Agarwal on 38 and Rishabh Pant on four, still 208 runs behind Australia's first innings total of 369.

With India only needing a draw to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the visitors had looked in control for most of an enthralling opening session on the third day.

But with the lunch break in sight, Rahane could not resist playing at a wide ball from left-arm paceman Starc angling across his body and edged a comfortable catch to Matthew Wade at fourth slip.