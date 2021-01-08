Australia dismissed for 338 after Smith century

Steve Smith scored Australia’s first century of the series but the hosts were dismissed for 338 in their first innings before tea on the second day of the third test against India on Friday.

The former captain rediscovered his form with a brilliant 131 after scoring 10 runs in his four previous innings in the four-match series, which is tied at 1-1 after the first two tests in Adelaide and Melbourne.

He ran out of partners at the other end, however, as spin-bowling all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (4-62) led the Indian bowlers in dashing home hopes of building a match-winning score on a cloudy day at Sydney Cricket Ground.

Smith had a nervous spell on 99 before turning the ball off his hips to square leg for three runs, securing his 27th test century and first since September 2019.