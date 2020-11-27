Australia elect to bat in first India ODI

Australia won the toss and chose to bat in the first of three one-day internationals against India at a hot Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday.

Steve Smith comes into the Australia line-up for injured all-rounder Mitchell Marsh and will bat at number three, while Mayank Agarwal will open the India innings with Shikhar Dhawan after Rohit Sharma injured his hamstring last month.

“It’s great to have cricket back in Australia and to play in front of crowds will be nice,” Australia captain Aaron Finch said.

“The wicket looks good, hopefully we can put runs on the board and defend.”

India has gone with five specialist bowlers, led by Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah.