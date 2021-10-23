Australia opt to bowl against South Africa

"Looks like a good wicket, can't see things changing a lot during the course of the game," Finch said at the toss.
"We have a lot of experience in the side, we haven't played as a group, but we're looking forward to this tournament."
South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma said they are confident of putting up a strong performance in the tournament.
"It's been a privilege to lead the team in the tournament, big responsibility and looking forward to it," said Bavuma.
"We are coming off with some real momentum, not worried about any favourites tag, but we have to stay true to expectations.
"We have confidence in our team and we'll look to do well."
Teams
Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
South Africa: Temba Bavuma (capt), Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi
Umpires: Nitin Menon (IND), Michael Gough (ENG)
TV umpire: Langton Rusere (ZIM)
Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)