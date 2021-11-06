Australia opt to bowl against West Indies in key match

Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to field against West Indies in their bid to make the semi-finals of the Twenty20 World Cup on Saturday.

The Aussies come in unchanged in Abu Dhabi from the eight-wicket rout of Bangladesh that made their run-rate go past South Africa as the two teams fight for a place in the final four from Group 1.

South Africa play England, who are all but through to the final four, in the evening match of the day and the result will decide the two semi-finalists from this group.