Australia seek quick fix to batting woes, add Warner, Pucovski in squad

Australia head to the third test against India desperately searching for answers to their batting woes and with fingers crossed that sidelined opener David Warner will be ready to slot back into the side in Sydney.

Australia’s sub-par batting in the first test was glossed over by the thumping three-day win at the Adelaide Oval, but there was no hiding behind the bowlers in the eight-wicket loss in Melbourne that levelled the four-test series 1-1.

Skittled for 195 in the first innings and only reaching 200 in the second due to doughty tail-end resistance, Australia failed to record a half-century for the first time in a home test match since 1988 when they were beaten by a mighty West Indies team.

India’s bowlers have adhered to simple plans -- attacking the stumps and setting leg-side fields -- but the home side’s batsmen have looked bereft of answers.