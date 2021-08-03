Australia send Bangladesh to bat in 1st T20I

Bangladesh will play without Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das and Mushfiqur Rahim while Australia are without Aaron Finch, David Warner and Pat Cummins, Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell.
"We would have liked to bowl but we'll need to put a total on the board and defend," said captain Mahmudullah Riyad. "We are missing a couple of key players, but it will give an opportunity to others."
"Some guys will get opportunities in the middle order, it's a chance to put their hand up for the T20 World Cup," said Australia skipper Matthew Wade, referring to the event to be held in the United Arab Emirates and Oman in October-November.
Despite various odds, the Tigers are full of confidence as they have won the T20I series 2-1 in Zimbabwe recently while the Aussies will look for reviving their glory after conceding a 4-1 series defeat recently by West Indies.
Team
Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Sheikh, Shakib Al Hasan, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mohammad Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Islam, Nasum Ahmed
Australia: Josh Philippe, Alex Carey, Mitch Marsh, Moises Henriques, Ashton Turner, Matthew Wade (c) (wk), Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
Umpires: MR Mukul, SIS Saikat
TV umpire: GAA Sohel
Match referee: NR Rahul