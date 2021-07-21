Australia thumped West Indies by 133 runs in rain-hit opening ODI

Starc did most of the damage for the visitors, who came into the contest at Bridgetown after being hammered 4-1 in their T20 series, with a superb 5-48 which included the wicket of Pollard who came back into the side after a hamstring problem.
Josh Hazlewood also impressed with 3-11 from six overs as the visitors took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
Carey, filling in for regular skipper Aaron Finch who aggravated a knee problem in last week's fifth Twenty20 between the teams, won the toss and elected to bat as Australia made a steady start at Bridgetown.
Josh Philippe (39), Ben McDermott (28) and Mitchell Marsh (20) all got starts but it was the skipper who made the most with 67 off 87 balls.
Along with Ashton Turner (49), he added 104 runs for the fifth wicket before the team capitulated, with West Indies leg-spinner Hayden Walsh picking up his maiden ODI five-wicket haul in the space of 16 balls.
"I thought the wicket might have played a bit different to what it did. But for us to adapt and put a score on the board, but then for the powerplay to go the way it did for us was fantastic," Carey said.
"If I'm brutally honest I thought we gave away about 20-25 runs in the field with some freebies,” he added.