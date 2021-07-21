Australia thumped West Indies by 133 runs in rain-hit opening ODI

Australia's stand-in captain Alex Carey scored a half-century and pace bowler Mitchell Starc took five wickets as they beat West Indies by 133 runs in a rain-hit opening match of their one-day international series in Barbados on Tuesday.

Chasing a Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) adjusted 257 runs for victory after Australia scored 252-9 in 49 overs after three rain delays, the hosts suffered a collapse to fold for 123 with only returning skipper Kieron Pollard (56) offering resistance.