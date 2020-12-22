Australia to host Afghanistan for one-off Test next year

Australia will be hosting Afghanistan for a lone Test match in November next year, Afghanistan Cricket Board has announced.

The Test match was originally scheduled to be held in November this year. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cricket Australia had in September called-off the Test and decided to hold it at a later date.

The proposed Test will not be a part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship as it is limited to the top nine teams and does not include three Full Members in Afghanistan, Ireland and Zimbabwe.