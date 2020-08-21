Australian all-rounder Cameron White retires

Former Australia cricket all-rounder Cameron White ended his nearly two-decade-long professional career on Friday, saying he wants to focus on coaching.

“I’ve definitely finished up playing, that’s for sure,” White, who turned 37 this week, told www.cricket.com.au.

“To be totally honest, I’m pretty content. I think my time is definitely up, I’ve had enough from a playing point of view and I’m ready to focus on coaching.”