Australian all-rounder Cameron White retires

Former Australia cricket all-rounder Cameron White ended his nearly two-decade-long professional career on Friday, saying he wants to focus on coaching.

“I’ve definitely finished up playing, that’s for sure,” White, who turned 37 this week, told www.cricket.com.au.

“To be totally honest, I’m pretty content. I think my time is definitely up, I’ve had enough from a playing point of view and I’m ready to focus on coaching.”

The Victorian made his Australia debut in a one-day international against the ICC World XI in 2005 and went on to play 91 one-dayers and 47 Twenty20 Internationals.

Though he played only four tests, White captained Australia in seven limited-overs matches where his destructive batting was more valued.

White scored 2072 runs in one-dayers, including centuries against England and Pakistan.

“I’m just keen to get involved in it (coaching) and give it a go,” said White, who is currently mentoring Victoria’s Under-19 prospects via Zoom.

“I’ve enjoyed the bits and pieces I’ve done so far. Part of my role with the (Adelaide) Strikers last year involved coaching.”

