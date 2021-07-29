Australian cricket team arrives in Dhaka for T20I series

The five-match T20Is series will begin on 3 August, with the other matches will be played on 4, 6, 7 and 9 August. All the matches will be hosted at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.
The Australian team was not bound to maintain traditional immigration at the airport in Dhaka. They travelled directly to the team hotel from the airport. They will start their pre-series preparation after maintaining this quarantine period.
"We are doing everything that Cricket Australia demanded," Nizamuddin Chowdhury, the CEO of BCB told the media recently.
"We hope the series will go as it was planned. We previously had hosted two teams at the home during the pandemic. We now know how to maintain a bio-secure bubble. So it won't be tough for us. We are taking everything into consideration, and we are prepared to tackle every situation that may come along the way," Nizamuddin added.
While Bangladesh will play against Australia with a fresh memory of winning a series against Zimbabwe, Australia will have to take the field with the agony of losing a series to the West Indies.
Australia lost to West Indies 4-1 in a five-match T20I series. The two-time T20 World Champions were too good for the Aussies.
The hosts' board will have to maintain a strict bio-secure bubble for this series as per the demand of Cricket Australia.
Australia are going to miss some big names- Steve Smith, David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson, Jhye Richardson and Daniel Sams- for this series, all have opted to not take part in this series for personal reasons.
Bangladesh are also set to miss the service of Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das. Tamim and Liton have been out of this series due to injuries and family reasons, and Mushfiqur is out for missing a quarantine deadline.
Bangladesh squad: Mahmudullah Riyad (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Nurul Hasan (wk), Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Taijul Islam, Mohammad Naim, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Afif Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Mohammad Mithun, Mosaddek Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Shamim Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan.
Australia squad: Ashton Agar, Wes Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Dan Christian, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade (vc), Adam Zampa. Travelling reserves: Nathan Ellils, Tanveer Sangha.