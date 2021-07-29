Australian cricket team arrives in Dhaka for T20I series

The five-match T20Is series will begin on 3 August, with the other matches will be played on 4, 6, 7 and 9 August. All the matches will be hosted at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

The Australian team was not bound to maintain traditional immigration at the airport in Dhaka. They travelled directly to the team hotel from the airport. They will start their pre-series preparation after maintaining this quarantine period.

"We are doing everything that Cricket Australia demanded," Nizamuddin Chowdhury, the CEO of BCB told the media recently.

"We hope the series will go as it was planned. We previously had hosted two teams at the home during the pandemic. We now know how to maintain a bio-secure bubble. So it won't be tough for us. We are taking everything into consideration, and we are prepared to tackle every situation that may come along the way," Nizamuddin added.

