Australian PM walks back 'racist' India ban after backlash

Around 9,000 Australians are believed to be in India, where hundreds of thousands of new coronavirus cases are being detected every day and the death toll is soaring.

Among those trapped are some of Australia's most high profile sporting stars -- cricketers playing in the lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL).

Commentator and former Test cricket star Michael Slater was among those who pilloried Morrison's decision as a "disgrace".

"Blood on your hands PM. How dare you treat us like this," he tweeted. "If our government cared for the safety of Aussies they would allow us to get home."

Morrison said the idea he had blood on his hands was "absurd".

"There have been a lot of difficult decisions during Covid-19 pandemic and people will criticise me and my government for it," he told the Nine television.

"I am not going to fail Australia. I am going to protect our borders at this time," he said.