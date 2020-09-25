Australia’s Afghanistan test, ODI series against NZ postponed

“The complexity of scheduling international matches during the global coronavirus pandemic has resulted in the three boards agreeing the need to postpone the matches,” CA said in a statement.

“Cricket Australia looks forward to working with our good friends at the Afghanistan Cricket Board and New Zealand Cricket to deliver the matches at a time when, hopefully, the restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic have eased,” CA chief executive Nick Hockley said.

Australia have committed to hosting India for four tests, three ODIs and three Twenty20 internationals over the home summer, though the dates are yet to be confirmed.