Australia’s Afghanistan test, ODI series against NZ postponed

Reuters
Melbourne
Advertisement

Australia’s one-off test against Afghanistan and one-day series against New Zealand have been postponed to the 2021-22 season due to scheduling “complexity” during the COVID-19 pandemic, Cricket Australia (CA) said on Friday.

Australia were to play their first home test against Afghanistan in Perth from 21 November and three one-day internationals against New Zealand over the home summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“The complexity of scheduling international matches during the global coronavirus pandemic has resulted in the three boards agreeing the need to postpone the matches,” CA said in a statement.

“Cricket Australia looks forward to working with our good friends at the Afghanistan Cricket Board and New Zealand Cricket to deliver the matches at a time when, hopefully, the restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic have eased,” CA chief executive Nick Hockley said.

Australia have committed to hosting India for four tests, three ODIs and three Twenty20 internationals over the home summer, though the dates are yet to be confirmed.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The novel coronavirus outbreak has already forced the postponement of the Twenty20 World Cup, which was to have been held in Australia in October and November, along with Australia’s warm-up T20 matches against West Indies.

Australia also postponed a proposed two-test tour of Bangladesh in June, part of the ICC’s World Test Championship, due to the pandemic.

Advertisement
Advertisement

More News

NZ govt gives all clear for Pakistan, West Indies to tour

New Zealand govt gives all clear for Pakistan, West Indies to tour

‘Dean Jones had a significant impact on the game of cricket’

In this file photo taken on 14 February 2014, former Australian cricketer Dean Jones speaks to media and guests during a press event celebrating one year to go till the start of the 2015 Cricket World Cup in New Zealand and Australia in Wellington at the Basin Reserve

KL Rahul’s record-breaking ton blows away Kohli’s RCB

KL Rahul celebrates after scoring a blistering hundred in an Indian Premier League match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on 24 September 2020

Tigers’ pre-departure COVID-19 test suspended as Sri Lanka tour 'uncertain'

Sri Lanka's captain Rangana Herath (R) plays a shot as Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim (C) looks on.