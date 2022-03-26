Australia's Smith out of Pakistan ODI series with elbow injury

Senior batter Steve Smith has been ruled out of Australia's upcoming limited-overs matches with Pakistan due to a recurrence of a left elbow injury, Cricket Australia said Saturday.

The 32-year-old became the fastest batter to complete 8,000 runs during the final Test in Lahore that Australia won by 115 runs to clinch the series 1-0 on Friday.

The first two Tests -- in Rawalpindi and Karachi -- ended in draws.

Smith said he was disappointed not to be part of the one-day international series starting in Lahore from Tuesday.

"It's disappointing to miss these matches against Pakistan but after chatting with the medical staff I can see the need to take a break at this time," Smith was quoted saying in a Cricket Australia release.

"I do not regard this as a major issue but by staying on top of things now, we can ensure that it doesn't become something more significant further down the line."