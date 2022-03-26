Australia's Smith out of Pakistan ODI series with elbow injury

Australia's selectors named leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson as Smith's replacement.
The second ODI is on Thursday and the third on Saturday followed by one Twenty20 international on April 5 -- with all matches in Lahore.
Smith will return home alongside Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and David Warner later Saturday.
Revised Australia ODI squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Ben McDermott, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson and Adam Zampa.