Australia's Smith out of Sri Lanka series with concussion

He remained on the ground as medical attention was sought before groggily getting back on his feet, with his efforts to no avail as the six was given and the match went to a rare super over finish after ending in a tie.

Australia prevailed to take a 2-0 series lead ahead of the third match in Canberra on Tuesday.

"Steve Smith has concussion, will be subject to low level protocols for the next few days and full recovery (is expected) in 6-7 days," Cricket Australia said in a statement, adding that no replacement would be brought into the squad.

"He will miss the remainder of the series against Sri Lanka."