Australia's Smith raises doubts over England's attacking style

Steve Smith said England's new attacking approach to test cricket was exciting but expressed doubts over whether it could stand up to the heat of Australian bowling.

England have won all four tests under new coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes, crushing world test champions New Zealand 3-0 in June before chasing down a record 378 against India this week.

Smith said England's batters may not fare so well against the Australian bowling attack of Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc.

"It's been exciting. I'm just intrigued to see how long it lasts, if it's sustainable," Smith told reporters before Australia's second test against Sri Lanka begins on Friday in Galle.