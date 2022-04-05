Avesh's four wickets help Lucknow beat Hyderabad

Fast bowler Avesh Khan returned figures of 4-24 as newcomers Lucknow Super Giants beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 12 runs to register their second successive win in the IPL on Monday.

Avesh rattled the top and middle-order and fellow quick Jason Holder bowled a good final over to keep down Hyderabad to 157 for nine while chasing 170 in Mumbai.

Holder, the West Indian all-rounder playing his first game for Lucknow, took three wickets including two in the 20th over when Hyderabad needed 16 for victory.

Earlier skipper KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda hit half-centuries to guide Lucknow, one of the two new teams added to the Indian Premier League this season, to 169-7.