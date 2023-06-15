Bangladesh on driving seat after day 2

Bangladesh took a commanding position after end of day two in their one-off Test against Afghanistan as they lead by 370 runs with nine second innings wicket still intact at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.
On Tuesday, Najmul Hossain and Mahmudul Hasan scored another century stand in the match as both of them remained not out on 54.
The right-left duo which knitted a 212-run stand in the first innings played with ease in the final session of the day to put Bangladesh in a vantage position.
Ebadot Hossain was star in the early part of the game as the Bangladeshi pacer grabbed four wickets to bundle out Afghanistan for 146 and give his side a formidable 236-run lead in the first innings.
It took just three overs for Bangladesh after tea to wrap the Afghan tail as Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan grabbed Nijat Masood and Karim Zanat respectively.
Ebadot’s fellow pacer Shoriful Islam got two wickets while spinners Mehidy and Taijul also got two apiece.
In the second session Bangladesh picked up five wickets to push Afghan innings into the brink. Shoriful got rid of Afghan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi for nine earlier in the session before Nasir Jamal and Afsar Zazai showed some resistance.
Miraz trapped Nasir in front for 35 before Ebadot removed Zazai, the highest scorer with 40 runs, three balls later.
Ebadot got his fourth when he forced Amir Hamza a catch at short leg while Taijul got his first dismissing Yamin Ahmadzai for a duck.
In the first session, Shoriful gave the breakthrough by picking opener Ibrahim Zadran for six when the score was 18 before Ebadot picking two more wickets in the eventful first session.
Earlier in the day, Bangladesh lost their last five wickets for just nine runs in the space of 22 balls to be bundled out for 328 runs. Bangladesh started the day looking for a big score as overnight batters Mushfiqur Rahim and Mehidy Hasan resumed with 41 and 43 respectively with the score of 362-5.
Afghanistan were banking on the new ball which they took in the second over of the day, 81st of the innings and their faster men did more than they might have expected.
Ahmadzai got rid of Mehidy for 48 when the latter poked a widish delivery to Amir Hamza at gully breaking the 83-run stand and opening the floodgate.
Rather than holding the fort, which he did last evening, experienced Mushfiq followed his partner in the next over when got out next over failing to mitigate a Nijat Masood short ball and becoming an easy catch at slip.
Taijul Islam was dismissed two balls later for a duck when he fended a short ball to forward short leg and Ahmadzai continued helping Masood when he trapped Taskin Ahmed for two in the next over.
Masood, who got a wicket in his first ball of the Test career on the first day, was the most impressive of the visiting bowlers and reaped rich reward when he cleaned up last man Shoriful Islam for six to complete his five-for.