Bangladesh on driving seat after day 2

Bangladesh took a commanding position after end of day two in their one-off Test against Afghanistan as they lead by 370 runs with nine second innings wicket still intact at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

On Tuesday, Najmul Hossain and Mahmudul Hasan scored another century stand in the match as both of them remained not out on 54.

The right-left duo which knitted a 212-run stand in the first innings played with ease in the final session of the day to put Bangladesh in a vantage position.

Ebadot Hossain was star in the early part of the game as the Bangladeshi pacer grabbed four wickets to bundle out Afghanistan for 146 and give his side a formidable 236-run lead in the first innings.