Azam and Haq take Pakistan to 275-8 in second ODI

Skipper Babar Azam and opener Imam-ul-Haq smashed half centuries to take Pakistan to 275-8 against some disciplined West Indies bowling in the second day-night international in Multan on Friday.

Azam scored 93-ball 77 and Haq run-a-ball 72 -- both hitting sixth consecutive half centuries in successive one-day internationals -- before the home team lost track in the middle overs.

Pakistan, who won the toss and batted in the sweltering conditions in Multan, were cruising along nicely at 187-2 with Azam set for fourth hundred in as many ODIs when spinner Akeal Hosein dismissed Pakistan skipper in the 36th over.