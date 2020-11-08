Babar Azam leads Pakistan’s rout of Zimbabwe in first T20

Skipper Babar Azam smashed a robust half-century to lead Pakistan’s six-wicket rout of Zimbabwe in the first Twenty20 international in Rawalpindi on Saturday.

Azam proved yet again why he is one of the top batsmen in white-ball cricket with an attractive 55-ball 82 to anchor Pakistan’s chase of a modest 157-run target in 18.5 overs.

The win gives Pakistan a 1-0 lead in the three-match series and a 12th straight win over Zimbabwe in all Twenty20 international cricket.

Wesley Madhevere struck a maiden half-century to lead Zimbabwe to 156-6 after they won the toss and batted.