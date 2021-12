Pakistan reached 161-2 at tea on the first day of the second Test after electing to bat against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday.

Skipper Babar Azam was on 60 alongside Azhar Ali, 36 not out, after left-arm spinner Taijul Islam removed openers Abdullah Shafique (25) and Abid Ali (39).