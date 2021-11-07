Babar, Malik half-centuries guide Pakistan to 189-4

If Pakistan win this match they will top Group 2 with ten points and face Australia in the second semi-final in Dubai on Thursday.
England would face New Zealand in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.
Babar smashed five boundaries and three sixes to become the tournament's highest run scorer, passing England's Jos Buttler's 240 in five matches with 264 in as many games.
He holed out to spinner Greaves in the 18th over as Pakistan lifted the scoring rate, adding 129 in the last ten overs and an incredibale 77 in the last five.
Babar and Mohammad Rizwan (15) had put on a slow 35 for the opening stand. Rizwan, when on five, broke West Indian Chris Gayle's record for most runs in Twenty20 cricket in a calendar year. Rizwan now has 1,676 runs in 41 matches.
Gayle had notched 1,665 in 36 matches in 2015. Mohammad Hafeez scored a brisk 19-ball 31 with four boundaries and a six.