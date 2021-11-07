Babar, Malik half-centuries guide Pakistan to 189-4

Babar Azam and Shoaib Malik struck brilliant half centuries to lead Pakistan to 189-4 against Scotland in their last Twenty20 World Cup Super-12 game in Sharjah on Sunday.

Pakistan skipper Babar scored a 47-ball-66 for his 24th fifty in Twenty20 internationals, and his fourth in five matches, after deciding to bat on a flat Sharjah stadium pitch.

Malik then punished a hapless Scottish attack during his 18-ball 54 not out comprising of six hits over the fence and one boundary, taking 26 off Chris Greaves's last over.