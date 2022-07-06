Bairstow breaks into top 10, Kohli slips to 13th

Hot streaks from Jonny Bairstow and Rishabh Pant have seen the batters climb into the top 10 in the ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings.

Bairstow helped guide England to a stunning fourth innings triumph over India with an unbeaten 114 and now climbs 11 places to tenth in the Test batting rankings. The 32-year-old is arguably in the finest form of his career with four tons in his past three Tests, including dual centuries in the rescheduled Test against India after reaching three figures in consecutive matches against New Zealand.

Bairstow has 1218 runs at an average of 55.36 with six centuries in the current ICC World Test Championship cycle.