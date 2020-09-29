Bangalore down Mumbai in super over

But the left-handed Kishan and Pollard, who hit fives sixes in his 24-ball stay, nearly pulled it off after the 15th over of Mumbai's chase when they needed 90 to win off the last five overs.

"It was a great game, We were not in the game at all when we started with the bat. Great innings by Ishan to get us back," Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma said after the loss in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League.

"With Polly (Pollard) being there, anything can happen, and Ishan can hit it. We had the belief that we could do it. They held their nerves although we put pressure."

AB de Villiers watched his team's second win in three games from the non-strikers end after hitting an unbeaten 55 in Bangalore's 201 for three while batting first.