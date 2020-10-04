Bangalore's Kohli relieved after rediscovering form in IPL

"It's a funny game you know. It's an amazing game," the India captain said after Bangalore recorded their third win in four matches in Abu Dhabi.

"I was telling Jos (Buttler) when I was batting in there, 'I love this game and I hate it too'.

"When you play so much of cricket, you do feel like at times you're not in control of what you want to do ... But when the team's doing well, you feel like 'OK, I've got some more space to figure out how I want to go about applying my kind of batting for the benefit of the team'."