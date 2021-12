Off-spinner Sajid Khan claimed 6-35 as Pakistan reduced Bangladesh to 76-7 in their first innings before bad light forced an early stumps on the fourth day of the second Test in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Pakistan earlier declared their first innings on 300-4, as Mohammad Rizwan (53 out) and Fawad Alam (50 not out) put 103-run in an unbroken fifth-wicket stand.