Bangladesh announce teams for WIndies series, Mashrafe axed

Sports Correspondent
Dhaka

Bangladesh announced two separate teams for Test and One Day International (ODI) upcoming series against West Indies.

The test squad consists of 20-players while the ODI team is of 24-men.

Former captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza did not get a berth in the ODI team while senior tiger campaigner Mahmudullah was left out of the Test team.

West Indies is scheduled to reach Bangladesh on 10 January to play two Tests and three ODIs. The matches will be played at Dhaka and Chattogram.

The Test matches will be played under World Test Championship.

Test squad: Mominul Haque (C), Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Mehedi Hasan, Taijul Islam, Sadman Islam, Najmul Hossain, Mohammad Mithun, Yasir Ali, Saif Hasan, Abu Jayed, Khaled Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nurul Hasan, Nayeem Hasan and Ebadat Hossain

ODI Squad: Tamim Iqbal (C), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Soumya Sarker, Liton Das, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Mehedi Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mohammad Mithun, Najmul Hossain, Yasir Ali, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Nayeem Sheikh, Al-Amin Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Saif Uddin, Taijul Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Parvez Hossain and Mahadi Hasan

