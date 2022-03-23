Cricket

Bangladesh asked to bowl first in series-decider

Staff Correspondent
Bangladesh's Afif Hossain (R) is congratulated by Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz (L) after scoring a half-century (50 runs) during the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between South Africa and Bangladesh at the Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg on 20 March, 2022
Bangladesh lost the toss and will have to field first in the series-deciding third One-Day International against South Africa at the Super Sport Park in Centurion on Wednesday.

The series is currently all square at 1-1. Bangladesh won the first ODI by 38 runs in Centurion but the hosts bounced back with a seven-wicket win in Johannesburg.

Bangladesh named an unchanged line-up for the third straight match.

South Africa, on the other hand, replaced injured pacer Wayne Parnell with all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius.

Shakib Al Hasan is playing in the match. The all-rounder will return to Dhaka on Thursday to be with his ailing family members.

Bangladesh team: Tamim Iqbal (capt), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Yasir Ali, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

South Africa team: Quinton de Kock (wk), Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma (capt), Kyle Verreynne, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi

