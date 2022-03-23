Bangladesh asked to bowl first in series-decider

Bangladesh named an unchanged line-up for the third straight match.
South Africa, on the other hand, replaced injured pacer Wayne Parnell with all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius.
Shakib Al Hasan is playing in the match. The all-rounder will return to Dhaka on Thursday to be with his ailing family members.
Bangladesh team: Tamim Iqbal (capt), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Yasir Ali, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman
South Africa team: Quinton de Kock (wk), Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma (capt), Kyle Verreynne, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi