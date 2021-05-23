Bangladesh bat against Sri Lanka in first ODI

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first against Sri Lanka in the first game of three-match ODI series at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Bangladesh dropped Soumya Sarkar, Mahedi Hasan, Mossadek Hossain and Shoriful Islam. For Sri Lanka, Niroshan Dickwella, who was excellent in the intra-squad match, failed to make the cut.

Meanwhile, coronavirus left a scare in the visitors' camp with one player testing positive.