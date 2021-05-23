Bangladesh bat against Sri Lanka in first ODI

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first against Sri Lanka in the first game of three-match ODI series at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Sunday.
Bangladesh dropped Soumya Sarkar, Mahedi Hasan, Mossadek Hossain and Shoriful Islam. For Sri Lanka, Niroshan Dickwella, who was excellent in the intra-squad match, failed to make the cut.
Meanwhile, coronavirus left a scare in the visitors' camp with one player testing positive.
Sri Lanka Cricket officials said earlier Sunday that players Isuru Udana and and bowling coach Chaminda Vaas were found to be infected ahead of the match in Dhaka after undergoing tests on Saturday.
The trio underwent a second round of tests, with Fernando returning another positive result while Udana and Vaas tested negative, Bangladesh Cricket Board spokesman Jalal Yunus told AFP.
"Shiran has been isolated as per our Covid-19 protocol. But the match will go ahead according to ICC (International Cricket Council) rules," Yunus said.
Bangladesh team: Tamim Iqbal (c), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.
Sri Lanka team: Kusal Perera (c, wk), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya De Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Ashen Bandara, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Lakshan Sandakan, Dushmantha Chameera.