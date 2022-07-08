Cricket

Bangladesh bat in 3rd T20I against Windies

Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah won the toss and elected to bat against West Indies in the third Twenty20 International at Providence Stadium in Georgetown.

The toss delayed by 30 minutes due to wet outfield but no overs would be curtailed.

Bangladesh were 23/0 after three overs. Opener Liton Das was bating at 13 and Anamul Haque on 4.

Bangladesh brought in Nasum Ahmed in place of Taskin Ahmed while Dominic Drakes replaces Keemo Paul for Windies.

The first T20I was washed out and the hosts beat Bangladesh with ease in the second taking a 1-0 lead in the three match series.

Bangladesh XI: Anamul Haque, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed

West Indies XI: KR Mayers, BA King, SSJ Brooks, N Pooran (c) (wk), R Powell, D Drakes, OF Smith, R Shepherd, AJ Hosein, OC McCoy, HR Walsh

