Bangladesh bat in 3rd T20I against Windies

Bangladesh brought in Nasum Ahmed in place of Taskin Ahmed while Dominic Drakes replaces Keemo Paul for Windies.
The first T20I was washed out and the hosts beat Bangladesh with ease in the second taking a 1-0 lead in the three match series.
Bangladesh XI: Anamul Haque, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed
West Indies XI: KR Mayers, BA King, SSJ Brooks, N Pooran (c) (wk), R Powell, D Drakes, OF Smith, R Shepherd, AJ Hosein, OC McCoy, HR Walsh