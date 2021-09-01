Bangladesh beat New Zealand by 7 wickets in first T20I

A three-wicket haul by pacer Mutafizur Rahman and an all-round performance by Shakib Al Hasan handed Bangladesh a win over New Zealand by seven wickets in their first match of their five-match Twenty20 International series in Dhaka on Wednesday.

The hosts, sent to field, dismissed the visitors in a record lowest 60 runs in Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.

Shakib Al Hasan top-scored 25 off 33 balls while Mushfiqur Rahim and captain Mahmudullah added 16 and 14 respectively to help Bangladesh reach the small target with 30 balls to spare.

With bowling, Shakib Al Hasan also bagged two wickets.

It was Bangladesh's first ever T20 win over New Zealand after 10 previous attempts.