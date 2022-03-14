Bangladesh make history beating Pakistan by 9 runs

Pakistan seemed well on the course of victory as Sidra posted 91 runs in the opening partnership with Nahida Khan and 64 runs in the second wicket with captain Bismah Maroof.
Nahida scored 43 off 67 and Bismah departed for 48-ball 31.
The tigress then bounced back strongly as Fahima Khatun ripped through the middle order of Pakistan.
Pakistan lost 5 wickets for only five runs within just 13 balls giving Bangladesh the upper hand at the late of the innings.
Fargana Hoque took a tough catch to send back Omaima Sohail off Fahima’s ball in the last ball of 42nd over giving Bangladesh a much-needed breakthrough while Pakistan was on 183 for 3. Rumana Ahmed sent back Nida Dar in the following over for a duck. Fahima got Fatima Sana and Aliya Riaz in successive deliveries in 44th over. Sidra Amin was run out in the last ball of the same over leaving her team struggling at 188 for 7 after 44 overs.
Centurion Sidra was run out in the penultimate ball of the 48th over ending the remainder of Pakistan’s hope to come back in the match.
Fahima Khatun claimed 3 wickets for 38 runs and was adjudged player of the match.
Ecstatic Nigar Sultana said in the post-match presentation, “ I cannot describe this in words. This is our first-ever win in World Cups. We have made history today. We are looking forward to carrying this momentum throughout the tournament.”
Bangladesh will play the next match against West Indies on 18 March. The tigress will face off India, Australia and England on 22, 25 and 27 March respectively.