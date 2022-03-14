Bangladesh make history beating Pakistan by 9 runs

Bangladesh women’s cricket team has made history registering their first-ever victory in ICC Women’s World Cup beating Pakistan by 9 runs in New Zealand’s Hamilton on Monday.

Sent to bat, Fargana Hoque’s 71 off 115 balls, captain Nigar Sultana’s 46 off 64 balls and Sharmin Akhter's 55-ball 44 helped Bangladesh women post their highest ever ODI score of 234 for seven.

Fargana and Nigar built a 96-run partnership on the third wicket to post a good total on the board.

Pakistan fall short of 9 runs despite a superb innings of 104 by opener Sidra Ameen.