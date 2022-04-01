Bangladesh bowl out South Africa for 367

South Africa's tailenders frustrated Bangladesh as the hosts scored 69 runs for their last two wickets to end on a decent first innings total of 367 in the second session of Day 2 of the first Test at the Kingsmead Stadium in Durban on Friday.

Khaled finished with 4-92, his best figures in Test cricket, while Mehidy Hasan Miraz took three for the Tigers.

Simon Harmer, who is playing his first Test since 2015, made an unbeaten 38 that guided South Africa to a decent first innings total.

Earlier, Temba Bavuma made 93 and captain Dean Elgar scored 67 for the Proteas.